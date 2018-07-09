‘It should have been me’ Watch the hilarious moment drag queen interrupts Glasgow wedding

Have your say

A performance from a drag queen in Glasgow has set the internet ablaze after the video went viral.

The video, which has been viewed more than 120,000 times on Facebook shows a drag queen ‘interrupting’ a wedding to perform.

The drag queen bursts into song, declaring for all to hear that it ‘should have been me’

Miss Cheri Treiffel, originally from Glasgow, was hired to perform at the wedding, offering some light relief ahead of the wedding.

Sharing a post on Facebook, Cheri wrote: “Love my job”

And with more than 2,000 shares on social media, the video is proving exceptionally popular.

Comments online prove the popularity with one writing: “Amazing you’re brilliant x”

Janis Mitchell McLaren added: “You are a legend. What an act. Fabulous!”