Jamie Hogg: 14-year-old boy reported missing from Edinburgh
Concern is growing for the welfare of a missing teenager in Edinburgh.
Thursday, 5th August 2021, 12:28 pm
Jamie Hogg was last seen around 1pm on Tuesday in the Moredun area police are growing increasingly concerned about him.
He has been descried as being 5 feet 11 inches tall and has short brown hair.
Anyone who may have seen Jamie since this time, or who has any information on his whereabouts, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident 3363 of 2 August, 2021.