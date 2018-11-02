Jane Park confirms split from footballer Jordan Piggott

Have your say

Jane Park has announced her split from footballer Jordan Piggott on Instagram.

She took to the social platform to share a picture of a munchie box with the caption, “Fat and single not one f*** is giving”.

Park, who gained media attention after becoming the UK’s youngest ever Lotto winner, confirmed the split from the Dundee defender, who is on loan with East Fife.

The pair had reportedly been dating since last year.

On social media, Park also shared images of her Halloween costume and a new brunette hairstyle.

She dressed as a “Catholic” for Halloween, posting a picture with the caption, “Forgive me Lord for I have sinned.”

Recently, she has made a string of media appearances discussing the dangers of cosmetic surgery following a near-death experience during a bum-lift operation.

She spent £50,000 on a new bum, boobs and teeth according to media reports and last year celebrated the four-year anniversary of her £4500 boob job by paying tribute to her “fun bags”, posting: “We’ve had a blast. Here’s to the next four.”