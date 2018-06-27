Janet has a hundred reasons to celebrate

IT was the year Moscow was named capital of Soviet Russia, the Royal Air Force was formed by the UK ... and one Janet Hunter was born in Edinburgh.

She was brought up in Murrayfield, seeing her school years pass as a pupil at Roseburn Primary School and Boroughmuir High.

She went on to enjoy a working life as a shorthand typist for Life Assurance in St Andrew Square and in her spare time enjoyed playing badminton and Scottish country dancing.

For the past eight years, she has been part of the community living at HC-One’s Murrayfield House Care Home in Edinburgh.

Janet is a popular resident there, which is why they went to extra special efforts to help celebrate her 100th birthday.

There she was able to talk and joke with friends, and recall some of the memories from her 100 years not out.

Having been a resident at Murrayfield House for best part of a decade, the staff wanted to plan something extra special for her milestone birthday.

Janet’s day began with a pamper session and visits from her friends.

The Rev Dean Fostekew from The Church of the Good Shepherd also dropped in for a surprise visit.

The care home team covered the ballroom with golden and purple balloons and banners, including ones spelling her name, beautiful bouquets of flowers and Janet’s birthday cards from friends.

There was also the small matter of her card from the Queen.

Janet dressed up for the day, wearing a smart salmon-coloured blouse with a string of pearls, and sat herself in pride of place in front of the marble fireplace in the home.

A buffet was prepared by the chef, with friends and residents alike tucking in, alongside the centrepiece of a beautifully decorated birthday cake to set the occasion off in some style.

Janet was clearly overwhelmed with joy as she joined her friends and fellow residents at her surprise party.

It even featured live entertainment provided by Scott Neil throughout the afternoon, with tunes taking them all back through the ages, stirring memories of days and dances gone by.

Afterwards Janet thanked the team at Murrayfield House for making her day so special.

Murrayfield House home manager Amanda Cooper said the team was pleased to help make it a special day for Janet.

She said: “It was lovely to see Janet’s reaction to her surprise party, myself and the team at Murrayfield House were honoured to celebrate such a momentous occasion with her.”

HC-One’s regional managing director, Elizabeth Roscoe said: “Janet’s birthday celebrations sound great! Organising memorable events like this is an important part of how HC-One provides the kindest care.”