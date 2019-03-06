editorial image

Jenners toy department closes: 18 pictures looking back at an Edinburgh institution

The beloved toy department at Jenners department store in Edinburgh has closed.

Customers visiting the Hamleys branch in the basement of the Princes Street store this week were greeted with a closure sign which said: “The basement is now closed.” We raided our picture archives to take a nostalgic look back at the toy department which was a favourite of Capital kids for generations.

Kate and Bill try out a bicycle and a jeep in the toy department, November 1979.

1. Jenners toy dept 1979

Kerry Dick from East Craigs meets Maisie the Morningside cat. Picture

2. Meeting Maisie

Bill with an Action Man jeep and rocket launcher in the toy department of Jenners' department store in Edinburgh, November 1979.

3. Jenners toy dept 1979

Jenners store on Princes Street in Edinburgh

4. Jenners Toy department entrance

