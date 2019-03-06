Jenners toy department closes: 18 pictures looking back at an Edinburgh institution
The beloved toy department at Jenners department store in Edinburgh has closed.
Customers visiting the Hamleys branch in the basement of the Princes Street store this week were greeted with a closure sign which said: “The basement is now closed.” We raided our picture archives to take a nostalgic look back at the toy department which was a favourite of Capital kids for generations.
1. Jenners toy dept 1979
Kate and Bill try out a bicycle and a jeep in the toy department, November 1979.