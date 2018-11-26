Jenny takes to the catwalk for breast cancer charity

FIVE years after her breast cancer diagnosis, Jenny Rainger swapped her hi-tech office job for a night of glamour.

The ICT administrator from Comely Bank took time out from solving computer problems to strut her stuff and raise vital funds for Breast Cancer Care Scotland

Jenny, 39, who was told she had breast cancer in 2013, took part in a fashion show in front of hundreds of people at The Breast Cancer Care Scotland Fashion Show.

She joined 22 other women who have had a breast cancer diagnosis, modelling a range of outfits the the glitzy bash.

The night of fun was the latest charity drive by Jenny, who finished treatment in 2014 and has helped to raise more than £155,000 for Breast Cancer Care.

She said: “It was an amazing experience setting foot on the catwalk and hearing people calling out my name and cheering. I’d thought beforehand that I would be nervous but thanks to everyone involved behind the scenes, I wasn’t and I was really able to enjoy the experience, I absolutely loved the pink fluffy hat that I wore for one of the acts.

“Since going through treatment in 2013/14 I’ve really struggled with anxiety, and low confidence and self-esteem. Being a part of The Show Scotland has really helped me realise that I can overcome that anxiety and can do anything I want to, and I’m now up for giving (almost!) anything a go.”

She added: “I was 34 when I was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2013, I didn’t know any younger women who’d had a breast cancer diagnosis so it was a very lonely and scary time, but thanks to charities such as Breast Cancer Care, and my family and friends, I have been able to get my life back on track. I will always be grateful to Breast Cancer Care for running their Younger Women Together events and their online forum, as these provided me with so much support and friendship, and its great to have been a part of this amazing event to help raise funds so that others continue to get the support that I received.”

The afternoon show was hosted by STV broadcaster Halla Mohieddeen while the evening show was hosted by former River City actress Libby McArthur.

The show – one of Breast Cancer Care Scotland’s biggest fundraisers of the year – raised £155,000 to support the 4800 people diagnosed across the country each year. The charity has also just received more than £1 million from players of People’s Postcode Lottery

Models wore a range of beautiful outfits from House of Fraser, which were professionally styled by Ian Tod. Their hair was styled by Sassoon Salons and celebrity make-up artist Sara Hill’s Academy of Make-up added the finishing touches.

Claire Devlin, Event Manager at Breast Cancer Care Scotland, said: “We’re so grateful to everyone who came along and for the inspiring women who took to the catwalk and to all those who made it such a success.Funds raised will help the charity.”