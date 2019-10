Have your say

A mid-air emergency was declared on board a Jet2 flight heading to Edinburgh Airport from Malaga after a passenger fell ill on board.

The flight landed safely at Edinburgh Airport at 2.15pm this afternoon.

A spokeswoman for Jet2 said: “Flight LS858 from Malaga to Edinburgh declared an emergency due to a customer requiring medical attention.

"The flight crew followed standard procedure and the flight landed safely into Edinburgh as planned."