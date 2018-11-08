JLS star Oritse Williams due in court on rape charge

JLS star Oritse Williams is due to reappear in court charged with rape.

The 31-year-old singer was granted unconditional bail by magistrates in Walsall last month after being charged over an incident at a hotel in Wolverhampton in 2016.

Williams who enjoyed chart success after shooting to fame on The X Factor in 2008, was arrested in December 2016 following allegations he raped a woman following a gig.

Williams, of Croydon, south London, is set to attend a plea hearing at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Thursday.

Co-defendant Jamien Nagadhana, 31, from Hounslow, London, is due before the court charged with assault by penetration in connection with the same incident.