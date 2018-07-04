Jodie Whittaker talk will be highlight of Doctor Who weekend

THE Doctor is on call at The Banshee Labyrinth this weekend where the Edinburgh Geek and Nerd Festival 2018 makes Doctor Who the centre of its universe.

The annual festival of sci fi and fantasy content last year focused on all things Star Wars, this year, under the title WhoFest - A Weekend of Timey Wimey Stuff, it will be a celebration of the many incarnations of the famous Time-Lord.

Jodie Whittaker

Organiser Ash Pryce says, “We’ll have lots of live shows and screenings of classic episodes, all free entry, and we kick off on Saturday with a talk from Mark Donaldson on new Doctor Jodie Whittaker.

“This will feature a screening of one of her classic films to help introduce people to the new pilot of the TARDIS.”

He continues, “There will also be a live recording of Ben Verth’s On the Time-lash podcast, improv comedy, quizzes and even a live audio commentary of the David Tennant episode Love and Monsters, featuring Ben and Comic Con host Des O’Gorman.”

The centre piece of the weekend will be on the final night, Monday 9 July, as WhoFest welcomes actor and comedian Rob Lloyd as part of his UK tour.

Australian Lloyd will be staging his hugely popular stand-up show Who, me, in which he recounts the impact the TV show has had on his life.

Lloyd’s show has already won high praise from legendary Doctor Who script editor Terence Dicks and former companion Jo Grant aka actor Katy Manning.

Lloyd will also be taking part in a comedy panel show, The Great Big Doctor Who Gameshow, immediately after his own solo work.

The weekend will be hosted by Des O’Gorman, one of the UK’s most sought after convention hosts.

Following each evenings live events, screenings will encompass each of the Doctors, as well as the mysterious War Doctor, Richard E Grant’s ‘Shalka Doctor’ and even the Peter Cushing movies.

Geek & Nerd Festival 2018: WhoFest - A Weekend of Timey Wimey Stuff, Banshee Labyrinth, Niddry Street, Saturday 7 July, 5pm, Sunday 7-Monday 8 July, 7pm, free, to find out more email Info@chimaeraproductions.co.uk