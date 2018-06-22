John Leslie cleared of sexual assault with not proven verdict

Former TV presenter John Leslie has been cleared of sexual assault after the charge was found not proven in a trial at Edinburgh Sheriff Court

Leslie, 53, was accused of putting his hand down a woman’s trousers and touching her bottom as they danced at her hen night in Atik nightclub in Edinburgh last June.

Appearing under his real name, John Stott, he had denied the charge, which was found not proven by Sheriff Adrian Cottam on Friday after a two-day trial.

More to follow.