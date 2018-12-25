Kaiam crisis: Livingston FC donate food vouchers and match tickets to workers

Livingston FC have teamed up with club sponsors Tony Macaroni to give workers at troubled business Kaiam free restaurant vouchers and football tickets.

Staff at the Livingston factory burst into tears as they were told on Christmas Eve most of them will lose their jobs.

Around 300 workers who manufacture optical receivers for the Livingston firm held crunch talks on Monday with joint administrators Blair Nimmo and Alistair McAlinden of KPMG.

Generous people within the local West Lothian community have donated over £11,000 to support families affected by the crisis, after a Just Giving page was set up two days ago.

And on Christmas Eve, Livingston FC announced they would be donating £1,000 worth of Tony Macaroni restaurant vouchers as well as match tickets for the club’s home game against Aberdeen on Saturday.

A statement on the Livingston FC website said: “We at Livingston FC have always prided ourselves on being a community club, so when our community is hurt we like to do our part to help.

“The crisis at local firm Kaiam is all over the news, but such are its wide-reaching consequences that even some of our own families have been impacted.

“The local community has sprung into action to help those affected, so in tandem with our good friends at Tony Macaroni, we have donated £1000 of vouchers for the restaurant to help give a bit of festive cheer to the affected families.

“We’re also offering free admission for Kaiam employees to Saturday’s game with Aberdeen at the Tony Macaroni Arena. Simply provide work ID at the turnstiles to gain admission.”

Club spokesman John Ward added: “This is a dreadful situation for Kaiam employees, made worse by the time of year.

“The Livingston business community has always been great to the Club, and we’d like to reciprocate.

“We just want to do our bit to support the community.”

