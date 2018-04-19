Kaiser Chiefs promise to ‘play all the hits’ at Dalkeith gig

The Kaiser Chiefs are excited to be returning to Scotland to headline the first ever Sunday Sessions Scotland music festival, at Dalkeith Country Park.

The Leeds band’s frontman, Ricky Wilson, said that he was looking forward to the festival on June 24, when they will take to the stage alongside other big acts including Feeder, Peter Doherty, Happy Mondays, Sugar Hill Gang, Peter Hook and The Lightning Seeds.

He said: “Of course it’s well documented that playing in Scotland is always going to be a laugh. And we have seen the line-up and it’s looking like it’s going to be a laugh backstage too. To rival the audience though, it is going to be hard to better that backstage.

“Coming to Scotland is always a blast. We couldn’t be happier with a great crowd and a great line-up.

“I’m looking forward to it. The Happy Mondays have always been heroes of ours. Pete Doherty is always a laugh. The last time I saw him he gave me a typewriter. He tried to give me a rabbit as well, but I can’t accept livestock.”

Ricky has promised a greatest hits set for the I Predict a Riot rockers’ appearance in Dalkeith. And he is looking forward to playing for the “brilliant” Scottish crowd.

He said: “We are half way through writing a new record. So I don’t think we will be ready to play it. So we will be playing the hits and keep it a party, not be self indulgent.

“It’s for the people that want to enjoy themselves, so it will be the hits.

“No matter what type of music, everyone who plays in Scotland says it’s brilliant. I would say Brazil, Portugal and Scotland, in no particular order, are the best places to play.

“They just know how to enjoy themselves up there. Health and safety is yet to catch up in Scotland! There is no malice involved. It’s just having a good time.

“I can’t wait to see everyone down the front, and I might take a trip to the back as well!”

Sunday Sessions Scotland takes place on Sunday, June 24, at Dalkeith Country Park. Adults tickets are from £30 and children aged two-12 are free, All are available from www.scotland.sundaysessions.net/tickets/.

Meanwhile locals are being encouraged to drum up community spirit by joining a new samba band being launched in Pathhead.

Jenny Gardner is behind the Pathhead Community Samba Band, which will start on May 3 with a free meeting at the village hall at 6pm.

It will be open to anyone aged seven or over. It will thereafter meet every Thursday, costing £1.

Jackie McNair, who runs the Pathhead Youth Project, said: “It’s something I have been thinking about for quite a long time.

“As we used to have an adult band based on samba drums with a wee bit brass. So the idea of doing a community band has been sitting at the back of my mind for a while. “I knew the Ormiston Parade was on the horizon and I thought that was a great idea to work towards. There is also an event at Tynewater Primary we could perform at.

“The first one will be a taster session. Anybody that’s interested can come along and have a wee try. No experience whatsoever is needed.

“We have no maximum age limit so it’s inter-generational and will bring the community together.

“And it gives people something to be proud of.”