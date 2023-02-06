Kaitlyn Easson has been found safe and well.

Kaitlyn Easson, from Galashiels, was last seen in the town’s centre at about 5.45pm on Sunday before she was reported missing later that evening.

On Mondy afternoon (February 6), Police said they are growing "increasingly concerned" for the safety of Kaitlyn as they renewed an appeal to help find her the following day, 24 hours after she had been reported missing, and urged the public to help them in the search.

But on Monday evening Police Scotland confirmed Kaitlyn had been traced “safe and well.”

At around 10.30pm, a spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We can confirm Kaitlyn Easson reported missing from Galashiels has been traced safe and well.