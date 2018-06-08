Keith Brown elected as new SNP depute leader

Scottish Economy Secretary Keith Brown has been elected as the new depute leader of the SNP.

Mr Brown defeated grassroots activist Julie Hepburn and councillor Christopher McEleny to win the role - which was made vacant when Angus Robertson resigned after losing his seat at the House of Commons.

Mr Brown said it was an “absolute privilege” to be chosen for the role - which he won with 55.2 per cent of the vote.

He said: “This is the party I joined more than three decades ago, the party I have campaigned for and the party I have been honoured to represent in local government, in Holyrood and as a cabinet secretary.

“Today, as I take on this new responsibility, our party is in good heart - and the polls show us in a commanding position at both Holyrood and Westminster, 11 years into office.

“While other parties bicker and fight, we work hard to represent the people of Scotland and win their support.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon took to Twitter to congratulate her depute leader, saying he will be “brilliant”.

She added: “And well done to @juliehepburnsnp and @SNPChris for making it a great contest and showing the depth of talent in our party. #SNP18”