Kelly joins eco-friendly shopping movement

Retailer Kelly Wright is the latest to join the Capital’s plastic-free shopping revolution with the opening of her new grocery store in Newington.

It was the slow pace of change across the UK that spurred her to make the leap from a career in the food industry to launch her business, The Refillery.

Driven by her passion for reducing plastic consumption, Kelly was inspired to change her own lifestyle and establish the ethical goods shop as a solution for others.

Part of a growing movement in Edinburgh, joining scoop-your-own wholefood store the Eco Leaf Co-op on Argyle Place, the Eco Larder in Haymarket and Weigh To Go in Leith, The Refillery offers an alternative by removing disposable packaging from the foods and household goods on offer.

By bringing their own tubs or containers, shoppers can fill them up and then pay by the weight.

Selling everyday staples such as pasta and rice as well as seasonal organic fresh produce, including farm-fresh eggs, fruits, vegetables and fresh bread, The Refillery works with suppliers who share its eco-friendly ethos.

The shop also stocks ethical detergents, reusable beeswax food wraps, cruelty-free shampoos and toothpaste in a jar in its mission to reduce packaging across the board.

A report in National Geographic recently revealed that the mass production of plastics over the last 60 years has created 8.3 billion metric tons, with 91 per cent left unrecycled.

Kelly said: “UK retailers generate around 800,000 tonnes of packaging waste per year and it’s believed that only a third actually gets recycled – that’s enormous.

“Our relationship with single-use plastic simply must change. I’m excited to be joining the ranks of revolutionary businesses who are offering something radically different to combat our global waste issue.

“By offering a streamlined, ethical shopping experience, we do the hard work for you when it comes to looking after our planet.”

The Refillery, 39 Newington Road, therefillery.co.uk. Open: Tuesday to Saturday, 10am to 7pm; Sunday, 11am to 4pm.