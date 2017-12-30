Kenny Dalglish bookies’ fave to receive knighthood in 2018/19

SCOTTISH footballing legend Kenny Dalglish has emerged as a clear favourite to scoop a knighthood in the next calendar year, bookmakers have revealed.

The former Celtic, Liverpool and Scotland talisman tops a list of names most likely to be made a sir or a dame either in the summer or for the 2019 New Year’s Honours List.

Considered a club legend at Anfield due to his exploits both on and off the pitch, Dalglish is a 5/1 shot with bookmakers William Hill to receive a knighthood next year, with John Simpson 8/1. Rebecca Adlington and Adele are 8/1 and 9/1 respectively to be made Dames.

READ MORE: Aidan Smith: Kenny Dalglish the documentary

Other names in the mix are former PM David Cameron at 10/1, David Beckham at 12/1, both Simon Cowell and Dawn French at 16/1 and Phil Taylor and Gareth Southgate at 20/1.

“There were a couple of omissions from the Honours List this New Year, however we think a couple of those names could gain recognition in the next 12 months,” said William Hill spokesman Joe Crilly.

Some Liverpool fans reacted with anger to the news that Kenny Dalglish had been left off this year’s honours list, citing the manner in which he conducted himself following the Hillsborough disaster as firm evidence that the Glasgow-born ex-footballer should have been recognised.

READ MORE: Scott Brown: I couldn’t lace Kenny Dalglish’s boots

As Liverpool manager in 1989 at the time of the disaster, Dalglish was lauded for the way in which he offered support to victims’ families.

He was present at many of the funerals and aided the campaign for justice in the years that followed.

During his time as player Dalglish earned eternal respect at Celtic and Liverpool, scoring a total of 230 goals in 559 appearances.

While wearing the dark blue of Scotland he matched the national record of 30 goals set by Denis Law.

As a manager he tasted more success, lifting a number of leagues and cups during stints at Liverpool, Blackburn Rovers and Celtic.

Kenny, the documentary on the superstar footballer’s life, premiered on 17 November this year.

Livingston’s world champion speedskater Elise Christie is also considered a favourite to be made a dame, with William Hill offering odds of 25/1.

READ MORE: Scottish history timeline from 1054 to 2014