Kezia Dugdale received ‘over £80,000’ for I’m a Celeb appearance

Kezia Dugdale received more than £80,000 for her short stint on “I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here”, it has emerged.

According to the former Labour leader’s Holyrood register of interests, she received a total of between £80,001 and £85,000 for appearing on the reality show which saw her attempt to drink blended bull penis and pig and ostrich anus .

The total included a £70,000 fee, travel and accommodation and a daily payment whilst not in the camp in the Australian jungle.

The cash was paid by ITV Studios Limited (a television production company of The London Television Centre, Upper Ground, London, SE1 9LT).

Ms Dugdale released a statement after the cash was entered in her register of interests saying income tax had been paid on the earnings in both the UK and Australia leaving her with £45,000.

READ MORE: Kezia Dugdale’s I’m A Celebrity decision dubbed ‘utterly ludicrous’

She also said she had donated a portion of her fee to charity.

A total of £5,100 has been donated to three charities selected by her parliamentary staff who ran her office while she was in Australia.

The charities selected are: Who Cares? Scotland; Glasgow Women’s Aid; and the Archie Foundation.

Prior to appearing on the show, Ms Dugdale donated her £2,500 parliamentary salary for her time in Australia to the Rock Trust, an Edinburgh-based charity supporting young people at risk of homelessness.

Several months before she took the controversial decision to appear on the show, Ms Dugdale had removed a pledge that she will donate “any and all” money earned from outside interests to charity.

READ MORE: Kezia Dugdale refuses to reveal I’m A Celebrity charity donation

Before June last year Ms Dugdale’s register of interests showed she was giving the fee she receives for writing a newspaper column to MND Scotland, a charity battling Motor Neuron Disease - as well as other earnings outside her Holyrood work.

Her register stated: “Any and all external earnings will be likewise donated directly to MND Scotland as a matter of principle.”

In June, the remark to hand over all additional earnings was withdrawn.

Ms Dugdale’s statement said she had raised nearly £30,000 for charity since 2015.

She said: “I’m pleased that a number of charities which do amazing work across Scotland will benefit financially from this. I’m delighted to be back in the Parliament serving my constituents across the Lothians. I held more than 30 surgeries across the region in 2017 and I will continue to be an open and accessible MSP throughout 2018 and beyond. I also look forward to developing a number of campaigns around the Year of Young People in 2018.”

Ms Dugdale was involved in the programme between November 19 and December 13 last year. The politician spent just 12 days in the jungle and was the second celebrity to lose the public vote.

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland