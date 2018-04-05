Kids club together for a good cause

ON the field, competition is everything. But when it came to fundraising for a good cause, these two sports teams were loving it.

Young players from Lismore Rugby Football Club and Edinburgh South Community Football Club spent the day together at Cameron Toll Shopping Centre to raise money for Ronald McDonald House Charities.

They provide free ‘home away from home’ accommodation to families with sick children in hospitals across the United Kingdom.

Players, coaches and staff from both clubs took position at the Cameron Toll McDonald’s restaurant in their club kits and entertained Cameron Toll shoppers to raise £585.

The player’s efforts also helped raise awareness for the new Ronald McDonald House Edinburgh which will accommodate families with children being treated at the new Royal Hospital for Children & Young People.

Located on the top floor of the new hospital, in partnership with NHS Lothian, Ronald McDonald House Edinburgh will have 26 en-suite bedrooms and communal facilities where families can stay as long as they need.

It will be the 15th Ronald McDonald House to be built in the UK.

All of them enable seriously ill children to have their families close by when they are undergoing treatment.

They are geared towards helping them to maintain a degree of normal family life in what are often challenging circumstances.

More than 8,000 families stayed at a Ronald McDonald House last year, according to the charity.

Lauren Brucker, supporter engagement officer for the charity in Edinburgh, said: “We are delighted with the success of the day at Cameron Toll and so grateful to the Lismore RFC and Edinburgh South CFC communities as well as McDonald’s staff for their tremendous effort helping us to raise money for Ronald McDonald House Charities.

“The players did a great job raising awareness about the upcoming Ronald McDonald House in Edinburgh, which will make such a difference to parents of sick children being treated at the new Royal Hospital for Children & Young People, enabling them to stay together through difficult times.”

Shaun Spedding, business manager at McDonald’s Cameron Toll said: “Saturday was a fantastic day for everyone involved and it was great to work alongside Edinburgh South, Lismore and the team at Cameron Toll Shopping Centre to raise awareness and funds for a very worthy cause.

“McDonald’s is very proud to support our community clubs and Ronald McDonald House Charities.

“I’m looking forward to continuing our work together.”