Kids pick and mix menu at Edinburgh restaurants this bank holiday

Award-winning family-run Edinburgh restaurants, Otro and New Chapter, are encouraging families to spend quality time together during the May bank holiday weekends with the introduction of a “Little VIPs” package.

When dining at the restaurants, little ones will be treated to a pick and mix menu complete with a goody bag full of treats to keep them entertained.

Kids and "pick 'n' mix" their own menu

The new Make Your Own Meal menu will give kids the chance to mix and match their preferred elements to create their perfect dish from – including fish fingers, chicken breast or veggie tomato pasta – along with a portion of buttered new potatoes or hand-cut chips, peas or green beans, and apple or orange juice for £9.

The restaurants said they want to empower children to make their own choices, encouraging a positive relationship with food.

In their goody bags, Little VIPs will find plenty to keep them busy while the adults enjoy their meal, including stickers, colouring paper, pencils, crayons, craft kits and biscuits.

Grown-up members of the party can dine from Otro and New Chapter’s a la carte menus, with seasonal dishes such as rump of lamb with crispy lamb belly, grilled hispi cabbage, wild garlic and cockles, and pan-seared king scallops with coconut curry sauce, papaya and wild rice salad.

The Little VIPs package with complimentary goody bag will be available for under 12s during both May bank holiday weekends, from Friday 3rd to Monday 6th May and Friday 24th to Monday 27th May.

The Make Your Own Meal menu will then become a permanent feature at both restaurants.

Matthew Korecki, owner of Otro and New Chapter, said: “As a family-run business, we’re always delighted to welcome families to our restaurants. The upcoming bank holiday weekends are a great opportunity to spend some time together, so we wanted to make it nice and easy for parents to treat their kids to a special day out. We hope the Little VIPs enjoy the new menu we’ve created for them, giving them the chance to try out new dishes and discover the food they really love.”

Otro is located at 22 Coates Crescent in the city’s West End.

New Chapter is located in Edinburgh’s New Town at 18 Eyre Place.