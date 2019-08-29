Kilt innovator Fergus never plaid by the rules

The Kilt Society, an online Highlandwear brand based in Leith, will emerge from behind the screen this weekend for an exclusive two-day pop-up event.

In its first venture of this kind, the family-run business will transform its studio space in Great Junction Street to offer a bricks and mortar shopping experience.

From 5pm to 8pm tomorrow and from 10am to 6pm on Saturday, customers will have an opportunity to browse heavily discounted sample sale rails while enjoying free treats, courtesy of The Kilted Donut, and complimentary beer.

Established in 2016 by husband and wife team Fergus and Emma MacDonald, the Kilt Society encourages men to choose their own way of wearing a kilt or trews, without the limitations of traditional outfit “rules”.

Fergus lay the foundations for the business – and its “wear it the way you want” ethos – selling sporrans out of his bedroom while still at university.

“We are a modern Scottish kilt and Highlandwear brand who believe anyone can look and feel great in a kilt. Our small team is dedicated to hand-picking and designing exclusive tartan products that merge tradition with the ­contemporary man,” he says.

“We wanted to build a kilt community for people like us. A community that celebrates the tradition of the kilt and the style of the modern man. We’re excited to open our doors to that community and meet the people that we inspire.”

The sample sale will include Highlandwear, custom-made kilts, jackets and accessories, photoshoot samples, design samples, discontinued lines and slight seconds, at ­discounts of up to 80 per cent.

The full Kilt Society range will be available – from Prince Charlie jackets to sgian dubhs and ghillie brogues – as well as products from its sister brand, The Tartan Blanket Co. Payment will be accepted by card only.

The Kilt Society, 170B Great Junction Street, EH6 5LJ, kiltsociety.com.