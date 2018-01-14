Kincardine Bridge closed due to ‘ongoing police incident’

Have your say

Kincardine Bridge has been closed in both directions due to an “ongoing police incident”.

Emergency services are on the scene following the closure of the bridge at just after 3pm.

Drivers are being advised to take an alternative route and can expect longer journey times than normal.

Police Scotland tweeted: “Due to an ongoing Police Incident the A985 Kincardine Bridge is currently closed in both directions.

“Diversion via Clacks Bridge.”

Earlier in the day around four miles of the M90 was shut in Fife, between junctions 3 and 4.

