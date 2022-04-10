The helicopter attended at Kinghorn Beach, in Burntisland earlier today and paramedics were also reported to be at the scene.

Police Scotland and Aberdeen Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre – which provides helicopter assistance for incidents in the Fife area – would not comment on the incident, which is believed to be a medical matter.

There were no details given about the condition of the person airlifted.