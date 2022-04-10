Kinghorn Incident: Coastguard carry out emergency airlift from Fife beach
A coast guard helicopter landed on a beach in the Fife area this morning following an incident described as a “medical matter”.
By James Trimble
Sunday, 10th April 2022, 2:20 pm
The helicopter attended at Kinghorn Beach, in Burntisland earlier today and paramedics were also reported to be at the scene.
Police Scotland and Aberdeen Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre – which provides helicopter assistance for incidents in the Fife area – would not comment on the incident, which is believed to be a medical matter.
There were no details given about the condition of the person airlifted.