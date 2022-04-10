The helicopter attended at Kinghorn Beach, in Burntisland Just before 10am today. Diving teams, police officers and paramedics were also reported to be at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers received a report of a man who had got into difficulty in the water following an organised dive near Kinghorn Beach around 9.55am on Sunday, April 10.

A Coastguard helicopter landed on Kinghorn beach earlier today

“The man was recovered from the water but died a short time later. Enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the death are ongoing and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”