Kinghorn incident update: Man dies in scuba diving tragedy at Fife beach

A coast guard helicopter landed on a beach in the Fife area this morning after receiving reports of a scuba diver getting into difficulty.

By James Trimble
Sunday, 10th April 2022, 2:20 pm
Updated Sunday, 10th April 2022, 3:52 pm

The helicopter attended at Kinghorn Beach, in Burntisland Just before 10am today. Diving teams, police officers and paramedics were also reported to be at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers received a report of a man who had got into difficulty in the water following an organised dive near Kinghorn Beach around 9.55am on Sunday, April 10.

A Coastguard helicopter landed on Kinghorn beach earlier today

“The man was recovered from the water but died a short time later. Enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the death are ongoing and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Earlier in the day Police Scotland and Aberdeen Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre – which provides helicopter assistance for incidents in the Fife area – would not comment on the incident, which was classed as a “medical matter”.

