Kinghorn incident update: Man dies in scuba diving tragedy at Fife beach
A coast guard helicopter landed on a beach in the Fife area this morning after receiving reports of a scuba diver getting into difficulty.
The helicopter attended at Kinghorn Beach, in Burntisland Just before 10am today. Diving teams, police officers and paramedics were also reported to be at the scene.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers received a report of a man who had got into difficulty in the water following an organised dive near Kinghorn Beach around 9.55am on Sunday, April 10.
Read More
“The man was recovered from the water but died a short time later. Enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the death are ongoing and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”
Earlier in the day Police Scotland and Aberdeen Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre – which provides helicopter assistance for incidents in the Fife area – would not comment on the incident, which was classed as a “medical matter”.