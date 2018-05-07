Kira Noble fundraiser hits £340k goal

The fundraiser to send teen Kira Noble to New York for lifesaving cancer treatment has sensationally reached its £340,000 target, it was announced earlier today.

Kira, 14, is booked in for surgery at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre in New York on 10 May in the hope that her remaining growth can be removed.

The fundraiser to get Kira Noble the treatment she needs in New York has been reached and breached.

The Noble family faced the Herculean task of raising £340,000 in just 3 weeks to pay for the highly specialised surgery and potentially lifesaving treatment in the USA for the aggressive neuroblastoma brave Kira has been battling since she was 11 years old.

An urgent appeal was launched aimed at raising the cash before this week’s big deadline.

Astonishingly, through the collective efforts of friends, schools, businesses in Edinburgh and beyond, the news emerged on Monday that Kira’s fundraising target had been reached and breached and that she would be travelling to New York with her mum, Aud.

Facebook fundraising page Kira the Machine shared the happy news just before 7pm, stating that they had hit the magic target on Sunday but had only just received official confirmation through their Solving Kids Cancer finance administrator.

Local Green councillor Gavin Corbett said: “What an utterly phenomenal display of the power of community, friendship and love over the last few weeks. Everywhere I go in Shandon, Craiglockhart and Slateford, there have been events and messages of support for Kira. So I’m hugely proud of all the support that has been given and wish Kira, Aud and Ronnie, the very best in the next step of the journey.”