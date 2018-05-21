Kira the Machine flies to US for potentially life-saving surgery

The mum of brave teenager Kira Noble has revealed she would “never have dared to dream” that a potentially life-saving operation in New York for her daughter would become a reality.

Kira, 14, is booked in for surgery at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre in New York tomorrow in the hope that her remaining tumour can be removed.

The teenager has captured the hearts of the whole of the Capital and beyond with the Noble family managing to smash their target by more than £100,000, receiving a total £437,000 to pay for the highly specialised surgery.

Kira, who has been battling the aggressive neuroblastoma since she was 11 years old, told Radio Forth: “It’s been amazing to see the total has got nearly £100,000 over and people are still donating. It’s incredible to see. It’s exciting but I’m nervous that only two days after I’ll be getting treatment.”

The pair flew to America yesterday with mum Aud insisting their dream is coming true.

Aud said: “It is absolutely fantastic that the lovely public has got behind us the way that they have. I would never have dared to dream that we would be as high as we are. It’s fantastic.

“This surgery is such an important prerequisite for the rest of the treatment plan. We really need this treatment to be successful. I know this is the right decision and it has to be done. We have no choice but to go forward with this. I have no doubts that we’re doing the right thing.

“All surgery comes with risk but I do feel more excited about what we’re doing and moving forward. There’s nothing more special than Kira getting her life back.

“We just want to thank everyone from the bottom of our hearts. Without everyone, we would not have achieved this. People power is amazing.”

Collective efforts from friends, schools, businesses in Edinburgh and further afield have made this treatment possible. Her headteacher at Firrhill High, Graham Hamilton, described Kira as a “fighter”.

He added: “She’s brilliant, I can’t imagine the challenges she’s had to face.

“I think the character of her shines through whenever you speak to her. We want her back here fighting fit with the rest of her life ahead of her to look forward to.

“She’s a brilliant girl and I think whatever she puts her mind to, the world’s her oyster.”

The astonishing sum of money will pay for Kira’s surgery on top of the pair’s flights, accommodation and living costs while in New York.

Stephen Richards, chief executive of Solving Kids’ Cancer: “It’s the next step in their long and difficult journey, but offers real hope that Kira can live cancer-free.

“We wish Kira the very best of luck and we will be thinking of her and Aud in the coming days and weeks.

“Thank you once again to everyone who has supported their appeal, raising an overwhelming £437,595 to make this potentially life-saving operation a reality.”