Kirsty Maxwell ‘could have been mistaken for mystery hotel guest’

A WOMAN who plunged to her death while on holiday in Benidorm could have been mistaken for a mystery hotel guest, according to reports.

Kirsty Maxwell from Livingston died while she stayed at the My Pretty Payma hotel in April last year.

Kirsty Maxwell

The 27-year-old fell from an apartment block in the holiday resort, leaving her husband and parents Denise and Brian searching for answers.

According to a national newspaper, an unknown woman was staying a few rooms down from where Kirsty fell to her death – but the mystery woman has so far failed to come forward to help investigators.

The fears of an identity mix-up were brought to light by former police officer David Swindle, who is investigating the death on behalf of Kirsty’s family.

He said: “We’ve been asking the owners, My Pretty Payma, for access to the hotel and CCTV footage but they’ve not been co-operative at all.

“There are strong indications video footage may have been destroyed.”

Kirsty was part of a group of 20 women who travelled to Benidorm together. But the family have said police did not interview many of Kirsty’s friends.

Kirsty’s widower, Adam, led a public appeal last year for the mystery woman to speak to police. Her relatives were dealt a blow when it was reported that Kirsty’s clothes were thrown away before DNA tests were carried out.