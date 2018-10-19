Knifeman sought after ‘frightening’ armed robbery at Livingston bookies

A three-figure sum of cash was stolen from a bookmakers in Livingston in what police are describing as a “frightening” armed robbery.

The incident happened at around 9.25pm on Thursday, 18 October at the Ladbrokes shop on Hawk Brae, when the male suspect entered the premises and threatened an employee with a knife.

He then made off with a three-figure sum of cash.

The suspect is described as a white man, aged in his thirties, of slim build and around 6ft tall. He had dark facial hair with a black scarf or snood partially covering his face and was wearing a dark coloured jacket.

READ MORE: Edinburgh news LIVE: Gleneagles lands in Edinburgh | ‘Sheer destruction’ of Princes St Gardens | Traffic and travel

Officers are now investigating and anyone who can help with ongoing inquiries is asked to come forward.

Detective Inspector Paul Batten from Livingston CID said: “This was a frightening experience for the staff member who was thankfully uninjured as a result of the incident.

“We believe the suspect was on foot and I would ask anyone who was in the Hawk Brae area at around 9.25pm last night, and who may have seen him, to come forward and contact officers.

“We are conducting a number of lines of inquiry to trace the man responsible and would ask anyone with any information to assist our inquiries to get in touch immediately.”

Those with information can contact Livingston CID via 101, quoting incident number 3961 of 18 October, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital