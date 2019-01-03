Kylie Minogue and Spice Girls lead Edinburgh 2019 outdoor gigs

KYLIE Minogue, The Spice Girls, The Proclaimers and Paul Weller are just four of the big names set to play outdoor concerts in the Capital in the coming year.

First up, on 8 June at Murrayfield Stadium, it’s the newly reformed Spice Girls - well, four of the five anyway.

Yes, girl power returns to the city in the form of Baby, Scary, Sporty and Ginger Spice - Posh has declined the recall.

Even without Victoria Beckham on board, however, fans can expect Mel C, Mel B, Geri and Emma to make a decent fist of their chart-topping hits including Wannabe, Spice Up Your Life, 2 Become 1 and Viva Forever.

The following month, the Castle Concert Series returns to The Esplanade, kicking off with The Modfather himself on 11 July.

One of the UK’s most enduring music greats, Paul Weller, a man who has influenced generations through his music with The Jam, The Style Council and as a solo performer will revisit his musical past when he entertains an expected 8500 fans.

The performer said: “I’m looking forward to playing a gig at Edinburgh Castle this summer. It will be a top show.”

Although not billed as a “greatest hits concert”, music insiders say Weller is expected to perform songs from his back catalogue of hits, including Going Underground and Beat Surrender with The Jam, and Speak Like A Child and Long Hot Summer with The Style Council.

On 14 and 15 July, international pop star Kylie Minogue will bring her globally-celebrated talent as a live performer to the Capital for her first full concert here since 1991.

Part of her Golden UK Arena Tour, expect Minogue to perform a series of career-spanning hits from her back catalogue at the Castle.

Finally, on 20 and 21 July, The Proclaimers return to Edinburgh Castle for the first time in more than 10 years.

Audiences can expect to be treated to all the classic hits including Sunshine on Leith, (I’m Gonna Be) 500 Miles, Letter From America and I’m On My Way.

