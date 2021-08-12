Landmark adventure Park rollercoaster.

The emergency services were called to the Landmark Adventure Park in Carrbridge, Aviemore, at around 11.30am on Thursday.

Two children suffered minor injuries which were treated at the scene.

It is understood that six other people were assessed by paramedics on scene.

One witness said they heard a 'crash' and saw people 'running away' from the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesperson told the Scotsman: “Around 11.30am this morning, Thursday, 12 August, 2021, police and emergency services were called to a report that a carriage from a rollercoaster had suffered a mechanical failure an adventure park in Carrbridge, Aviemore.

“Two children sustained minor injury and were treated at the scene. Police are still at scene and enquiries are continuing.”

It was originally thought that the ride derailed, however it is now understood the carriage in question did not leave the tracks.

The ride at the park has since been named as ‘The Runaway Timber Train’.

The ride in question.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) sent specialist resources to the scene after being called out at 11.37am.

An SFRS spokeswoman said: “We were alerted at 11.37am to support a multi-agency response at the Landmark Adventure Park, Carrbridge.

“Operations Control mobilised a number of specialist resources to assist emergency service partners following reports of a rollercoaster derailment.

“Crews left the scene at 12.14pm.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call today at 1141 hours to attend an incident in Carrbridge, near Aviemore.

“We dispatched three ambulance crews, Basics GP, the Pict (Pre-hospital Immediate Care and Trauma) team and our special operations team to the scene.”

