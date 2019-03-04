Last chance to apply for a share of CALA’S £10k bursary scheme

LOCAL charities, schools, community projects and good causes in Edinburgh hoping for the chance to receive a share of £10,000 are being urged to apply for funding before the closing date of Friday 8 March.

The 2019 CALA Homes Community Bursary Scheme – in partnership with the Edinburgh EveningNews - aims to provide support for a wide range of charities, organisations and good causes in Edinburgh.

The Lost Gardens of Penicuik volunteers Alison Schofield and Jane Kell. Picture: Ian Georgeson

The scheme aims to provide support for worthwhile organisations in the areas in which CALA operates, helping over 200 groups across the country since its launch.

Phillip Hogg, sales and marketing director for CALA Homes (East), said: “The deadline for entries for our Community Bursary is fast approaching, so we’d urge local organisations, large or small, who would like to be considered for a share to apply now. CALA Homes has always been committed to making a positive and lasting contribution to the local communities in which it builds, and we’re looking forward to finding out about the great work being done in the area, and what support is needed locally.”

Recipients of the funding will be decided by a selection panel, consisting of CALA staff from different areas of the business.

Euan McGrory, editor of the Edinburgh Evening News will also join the panel this year.

Organisations can apply for a share of the community bursary by downloading an application form from the CALA Homes website.

The closing deadline for entries is Friday 8 March. For further information on the CALA Homes Community Bursary visit our website