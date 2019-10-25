Last-minute reschedule for work on A90 delays disruption for Edinburgh motorists

Once the planned work has been rescheduled, workmen will beinstalling 17 main bridge beams for the new bridge.

Contractors have had to reschedule the works to lift beams onto Burnshot Bridge, meaning the main road from Edinburgh to the Queensferry Crossing won't be closed over the weekend.

A City of Edinburgh Council spokesperson said: "The contractors have had to reschedule work this weekend, which means the A90 will no longer need to be closed.

"We’ll update on the new date when we have it."

Motorists were expected to face major disruption with the A90 expected to remain closed in both directions throughout the weekend until 7pm on Sunday.

