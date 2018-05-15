Lee Westwood donates clothes and memorabilia to Morningside charity store

Former world number one golfer and and 7-time winner of the Ryder Cup Lee Westwood has donated thousands of pounds worth of personal memorabilia, golfing items and designer clothing to an Edinburgh charity shop.

Staff at Shelter Scotland’s Morningside Shop were left shocked after Lee and his partner dropped off the bags and bags of donations.

Some of the memorabilia donated by Westwood

Among them were several of Lee’s Ryder Cup team caps and visors – including Valhalla 2008 and a signed cap from the famous Gleneagles victory in 2014 – and five Ping ‘Westy’ caps.

Items will go on sale from today.

Lee, who now lives in Edinburgh, said: “I am delighted that in Shelter Scotland’s 50th anniversary year I can contribute to its vital work through donating some of my personal golf memorabilia and clothing.

“Not everyone is as fortunate as I have been in my career so I am just glad to be able to give something back and support Shelter Scotland in its fight to help people facing bad housing and homelessness.”

Graeme Brown, Director of Shelter Scotland, said: “I can’t thank Lee Westwood enough for his very generous and much-appreciated donation to our Morningside shop.

“It is even more special in this our 50th year as there is so much that still needs doing in Scotland to fight bad housing and homelessness. Fantastic donations, like this one from Lee, make our work that bit easier.”

Tony Foster, manager of Shelter Scotland’s Morningside shop, said: “As a golf player and fan since my childhood it’s an absolute treat to receive such an amazing donation from a player I’ve watched and admired for over twenty years.”

And it’s not the first time that kind-hearted Lee has taken time out of his busy schedule to donate to charity shops in the Capital.

In 2016, he left bags of designer gear at the ritish Heart Foundation shop on Shandwick Place.