Leigh Griffiths responds in heated fashion to gambling addiction ‘lies’

Leigh Griffiths has responded with fury to fresh claims he is battling a gambling addiction.

Pictures published in today’s Scottish Sun on Sunday show the on leave Celtic ace during a day at the horse racing in Newcastle.

In one photograph he is seen handing a wad of cash to a bookmaker, the newspaper reports.

It comes after December’s announcement that Griffiths would take time away from football to deal with ‘ongoing issues’.

Rumours quickly began to spread that the star forward was battling problems with gambling and drugs - claims Griffiths has fervently denied.

On Sunday morning Griffiths issued a fresh rebuke to the allegations, insisting he is taking time out due to the state of his mental health.

A statement published on Twitter read: “I just want to make it claer once and for all, I am off work due to my mental health state. NOT GAMBLING, DRUGS, or any other issue that has been written about me since December.

“The stories, the tweets, the lies that come out people’s mouths is laughable, but I suppose if they’re talking about me, they are leaving someone else alone.”

The Scotland internationalist added: “I’ll not be silenced, especially by newspapers and idiots who can write tweets and make up stories and it grows arms and legs due to people’s sad and pathetic lives.”