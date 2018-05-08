Leith dim sum bar Stack to close

The best dim sum north of London will disappear for good as popular Stacks in Leith shuts up shop today.

Famed across Edinburgh for being the best Chinese tapas offering in the Capital, owners of the Dalmeny Street restaurant announced on social media that Stacks would cease to operate from May 8.

The notice read: “Thank you to all of our loyal customers for coming all those years while we were working here. We would like to let you all know that Stack Dim Sum Bar will be closing our doors on May 8. It “was a pleasure serving you.”

Customer, Adam Marshall responded saying: “I am really sorry to hear this - my wife and I and our friends and family have had many many delicious dim sum in your shop - easily the best in Edinburgh. Thanks for the food - especially the braised pork and preserved veg pot rice which I will miss especially.”

Responding to the closure, fan of the resturant Garry Kennie said: “Many thanks for the excellent Dim Sum lovely prepared and serviced, by far the best in Edinburgh (maybe even Scotland). So sorry to hear you are closing, the food was truly excellent. Good luck in all your future endeavors.”

Disappointed customer Tony Johnson travelled from Earlston in the Borders just to enjoy the authentic bitesize morsels. He said: “Forget the rest, the real tragedy in Edinburgh is the closing of Stacks Dim Sum.

“Where will Edinburgh get the best dim sum North of London now? As a regular with all my family for years I am shocked. We came up from the Borders just for Stacks.”