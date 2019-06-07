Leith Festival 2019 in Edinburgh: dates, events and tickets

The annual Leith Festival is coming up, and with a huge selection of events you can attend, you’ll need to plan your time well.

Thankfully the festival spans eight days, so you’ve got plenty of time to pack in as much as possible.

What is Leith Festival?

Leith Festival is a celebration designed to honour everything that Leith and its community has to offer.

Running from the 8 to 16 June 2019, the selection of events on offers spans a multitude of genres.

The Leith Festival website says, “It gives the opportunity for professional and amateur groups alike to be involved in theatre, music, arts, history, song, in fact pretty much anything within their local community.”

Established in 1907, “Leith Festival has been entertaining people in Edinburgh's Port for over a century,” according to the festival website.

“We are not a faceless corporate events company, we are a local charity who aim to make the arts accessible to all,” they add.

What events are on?

There are loads of different events to choose from, some free and others that require a ticket.

The Leith Festival official programme details over 66 events, 50 of which are free to attend.

Some of those events include:

Persevere Film Screening: This Leith-based film from director Derek Tillbrook will be screened throughout the entirety of the festival. Free, but donations accepted, this event can be found at the Little Shop of Memory, 1st floor, Ocean Terminal, EH6 6JJ

Leith Whisky Trail: This event will allow you discover Leith through the lens of some choice drams. You’ll learn about the history of what was at one point the city’s thriving whiskey district. Tickets are £20 and the event is available on 8, 9 and 15, 16 June. It starts off at Merchant Navy Memorial, outside Malmaison, The Shore, EH6 7BZ

“Caps Aff” All-Female Graffiti Jam: Embracing the success of their 2018 debut, you can see Quality Yard be transformed by Scotland’s best female street artists and their collaborates. This historical courtyard will hold 360 degrees of original street art and has been described as “one of Leith’s hidden treasures”. A free event, it takes place at Quality Yard Art Studios

20 Maritime Ln EH6 6RZ on 8 and 9 June between 11am and 6pm.

How do I get tickets?

If you’ve seen some events you’re interested in that are ticketed, you’ll need to visit the individual event pages to get your tickets.

The Leith Festival programme details the events, prices and where to buy tickets, so check out the programme to find out more information.