Leith gets new £290,000 play park with trampoline, zipwire and parkour zone

Leith Primary kids help launch the play area

HUNDREDS of kids are expected to put a brand new £290,000 play park through its paces this weekend following a grand opening.

The revamped Leith Links facility is now one of the largest in the Capital and includes a parkour unit and a Rolli trampoline for wheelchair users.

Equipment was installed by Edinburgh & Lothians Greenspace Trust after asking families what they wanted to use.

“The play equipment will help meet the needs of the local children now and for future generations and will encourage greater use of the park for local families.”

Kids will be able to take a ride on a zipwire and swing basket or clamber up a climbing unit before heading to the seated springer and a 3m cone net climber for junior ages.

A toddle zone is also included, as are more traditional attractions like a swing with seat and cradle, sand-play area with slide and the classic 2m orbit roundabout.

An area for natural play comprises a stilt walk and log stack while a parkour unit caters for teenagers, with a woodchip and rubber safer surface.

“I’m particularly thrilled"

Councillor Amy Mcneese-Mechan, Vice Convener of Culture and Communities, said: “This wonderful new facility is a fantastic addition to Leith Links, making it one of Edinburgh’s largest and most exciting play spaces.

“Play facilities for local children were arguably lacking and out of date before but with all these new additions the park’s now a great space for all the family to play and have fun.

“I’m particularly thrilled that we’ll have play equipment specifically designed for wheelchair users, so that families with disabled children can join in the fun.

“We have a first-class range of parks across the Capital, and we want to help communities make the most of these excellent open spaces.

“I’m sure these new facilities will draw visitors to Leith Links from all over the city.”

And the new park got the seal of approval from the community yesterday as it was unveiled with the help of kids from Leith Primary.

Leith Links Community Council’s Sally Millar said: “Leith Links Community Council reported that all the users of the new Leith Links Play Park are absolutely delighted with the new design and facilities. It’s buzzing!

The new play park was funded by the FCC Communities Fund, from the Landfill Communities Fund, and Edinburgh City Council’s Neighbourhood Environment Grant.

Sophie Cade, FCC Communities Fund Grants Manager said: “We are delighted to have supported this project.