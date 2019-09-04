Leith hotel guests require medical treatment after ammonia scare

Have your say

TWO hotel guests required ambulance treatment after coming into contact with ammonia at a Leith hotel.

Guests at Malmaison in the Shore were reportedly roused from sleep early in Monday morning when the building was evacuated following reports of a "strong chemical smell".

Pictures posted on social media show dozens of guests standing outside in bathrobes as emergency crews raced to the scene at around 6:20am this morning.

The incident was initially thought to have been caused by a gas leak, however a spokesman from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they had uncovered the presence of the chemical compound.

The spokesman said: “We were alerted at 6.23am on Wednesday, September 4 to a strong smell present at a hotel at Tower Place, Edinburgh."

“Operations Control mobilised three fire appliances and three specialist resources to the scene where firefighters investigated and found the presence of ammonia."

“Two casualties were treated on scene by Scottish Ambulance Service colleagues but did not require further treatment."

“Crews have now left the area.”