Leith Walk closed after pedestrian struck by car

Have your say

A pedestrian has been struck by a car at the foot of Leith Walk this evening.

A police spokesman said that the incident is ongoing and that an individual had been knocked over by a car.

The Edinburgh Travel News twitter account, which is run by members of the City Council's roads team, said: "Leith Walk: there's been a pedestrian accident heading southbound at the foot of the walk. Traffic moving extremely slowly, expect congestion in the area. #edintravel"

A further tweet says that Leith Walk has been closed in both directions at Casselbank Street.

READ MORE: Motorists facing major delays after multi-vehicle crash on Edinburgh City Bypass

Details on the extent of injuries are unknown at this stage.

The scene at Leith Walk tonight. Pic: contributed

Meanwhile, emergency services also responded to a collision in Gorgie Road involving a motorcycle, which happened shortly before 4:45pm.

The police spokesman was unable to provide any more details on injuries.