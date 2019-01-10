Leith Walk closed after pedestrian struck by van

A pedestrian has been struck by a van at the foot of Leith Walk this evening.

A police spokesman said the incident was "ongoing" and that an individual had been knocked down earlier this afternoon.

Details of the pedestrian's condition have not yet been confirmed but the road is expected to stay shut for the rest of the evening.

There is still a heavy police presence at the scene and a section of the road remains cordoned off to all traffic, while a forensic investigation has started.

A black van involved in the collision was also on site, while a large amount of debris from the crash, including a walking stick, was clearly visible on the road.

An eyewitness at the scene said: "There was at least eight police cars and a lot of police. A large section of the roadway was cordoned off - about 200 yards of the road.

"Cars approaching from both directions are being diverted at the cordon."

A police statement released this evening said: "Due to an ongoing police incident in Leith Walk, Leith Walk has been shut between Casselbank Street and Jane Street.

"It's anticipated this closure will remain in place throughout the rest of the evening."

Earlier this afternoon the Edinburgh Travel News twitter account, which is run by members of the City Council's roads team, said: "Leith Walk: there's been a pedestrian accident heading southbound at the foot of the walk. Traffic moving extremely slowly, expect congestion in the area. #edintravel"

A further tweet confirmed that Leith Walk had been closed in both directions at Casselbank Street.

Meanwhile, emergency services also responded to a collision in Gorgie Road involving a motorcycle, which happened shortly before 4:45pm.

The police spokesman was unable to provide any more details on the motorcyclist's injuries.