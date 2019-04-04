Leith Walk residents outraged over racist graffiti

VILE racist graffiti has been daubed in the lift of a Leith Walk block of flats sparking outrage from residents.

The anti-Polish scrawl and swastika appeared in the high rise at the top of Spey Terrace yesterday.

Green councillor Susan Rae told how a horrified Polish takeaway driver made her aware of the offensive rant.

“He said ‘that’s not a very nice message in your lift - I’m disappointed by that. I’ve been here 15 years and worked all my life’” said Cllr Rae.

“I’m very upset by it. We have a number of Europeans living in this block, including Polish people. It’s very unpleasant for them and very unpleasant for the people who live here.”

She said swastikas and far-right insignia appeared three years ago and blamed Brexit for heightening tensions.

Cllr Susan Rae

“There’s no single cause but things are definitely sharper because of division,” said Cllr Rae. “Because of Brexit everybody is upset and angry.”

Cllr Rae said she would be talking to police about the graffiti and had reported it to the council.

“They usually remove it very quickly,” she added. “If they’re not able to do it, I’ll do it myself with nail polish remover.”

