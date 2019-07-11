Lend Laura your ears for chic curated look

Masters in the art of adornment have found themselves a new champion in their quest for perfect piercings.

With the launch of her eponymous jewellery brand, Edinburgh-based retailer Laura Bond is on a mission to offer affordable luxury earrings for the so-called “curated ear” trend.

It was dealing with brands like Chopard and Cartier, while working as a marketing assistant for high-end jeweller Laings, that ignited her passion for jewellery when she finished university.

Laura Bond jewellery, which she runs from her home in Morningside, was inspired by a trip to the States two years ago.

“I fell in love with the curated ear trend after having a couple of piercings done at studio-to-the-stars New York Adorned,” says Laura.

“When I returned to Edinburgh I realised there was hardly anywhere in the UK you could buy dainty earrings for the curated ear look that were both affordable and great quality.”

Specialising in delicate huggie hoops and tiny studs, Laura Bond earrings are crafted in solid 14k gold, 14k gold plated sterling silver and sterling silver.

The use of high quality cubic zirconia crystals and Swarovski crystals, instead of real gemstones, helps to keep pieces as affordable as possible, with prices ranging from £8 to £75 per single earring.

Laura adds: “The earrings are dainty and look delicate when worn alone but make a real impact when stacked together.

“We launched two weeks ago and it has gone amazingly so far – we’ve sold out of half our collection, which is incredible.

“There’s obviously a huge demand for stunning jewellery for the curated ear look. We will be restocking early next week and I’m very excited about the future.

“At the moment I don’t design the earrings, I just curate the collections, but I’m going to be working on my own designs going forward.”

Available online at laura.bond.co.uk. Instagram @laura_ bond_jewellery