Lengthy delays on Edinburgh Bypass this evening after two-car crash

Motorists were caught up in heavy traffic on the City Bypass this evening following a two-car crash near Baberton.

The accident happened on the eastbound side of the A720 road, close to Baberton junction, at about 5:20pm.

A police spokesman said there were no injuries as a result of the collision.

A Tweet by Traffic Scotland said that the accident was blocking one lane and most of the second lane, meaning drivers had to use the hard shoulder to get past.

The Tweet added that traffic was queuing back to Hermiston Gait.

The Edinburgh Travel News Twitter account, run by members of the council's roads team, also Tweeted that there were "lengthy delays" following the crash, adding: "Long delays on approach and long queues citybound A71, westbound Calder Road (W) and southbound Wester Hailes Road and Clovenstone Road. Delays also on M8 towards Hermiston Gait and Gogar Station Road at A71."

However, the police spokesman confirmed that the accident on the bypass has just been cleared.

Traffic Scotland has also Tweeted about another breakdown on the bypass between the Baberton and Dreghorn junctions.

Edinburgh Travel News is also reporting that traffic is slow on the A8 Glasgow Road citybound this evening between the RBS and Drum Brae.