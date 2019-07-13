Leon Fleming: Body of missing Edinburgh teenager found

Police have confirmed that they have found the body of missing teenager Leon Fleming, who sparked a search after disappearing from an address in Edinburgh's Marine Drive.

Police Scotland said in a brief statement that the 18-year-old's body had been found earlier this morning in a wooded area at Silverknowes Golf Course.

The family of the teenager have been made aware of the discovery.

Leon was first reported missing on Wednesday evening, with police urging residents across the city, particularly in the North of the city and Niddrie, to assist in the search.

Officers subsequently released CCTV footage showing Leon leaving Almond House Lodge in Marine Drive.

The 18-year-old's death is not being treated as suspicious, and police confirmed that a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.