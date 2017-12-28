Let’s all resolve to eat Claire’s doughnuts

After the excesses of the festive season, calorie-loaded cakes and chocolates can expect to be getting a bad press by the time January comes along.

But city confectioner Claire Baker is determined to maintain a positive spin on all things delicious as we head into the new year with our foodie resolutions.

The owner of Considerit, which specialises in vegan chocolates, doughnuts and ice cream, Claire wants to introduce us to a world of plant-based indulgence that extends way beyond salad and seasonal vegetables.

An ardent supporter of Veganuary - a charity challenging people to try vegan for January and, hopefully, the rest of the year - she believes she has what it takes to help us convert.

Claire opened her first shop last month in a joint venture with her father Barry, a former head baker with Henderson’s of Edinburgh. She had previously been operating in Fife and selling her produce at markets in the Capital. The premises in Sciennes provided just what they were looking for, with a production base, shop, and a small seating area where customers can enjoy their doughnuts with freshly-roasted Steampunk coffee.

“When I started out making vegan chocolates a lot of people weren’t sure, but it’s a market that’s definitely on the up. We believe in a plant-based future, and we’re challenging perceptions until it becomes the norm,” she says.“Many of our customers are vegans, or lactose intolerant, but many are not; they just love our products, which are hand crafted daily without eggs, milk or other animal products.”As for Veganuary, Claire adds: “It allows people to see that a vegan diet isn’t all about salad and vegetables: you can still have ice cream, doughnuts and chocolate.”

Considerit, 3-5a Sciennes, EH9 1NH, 07813 921443, www.consideritchocolate.com. Open Dec 28-31,10am to 5pm, and from Jan 2.