Letter: Edinburgh potholes are a symbol of worn out infrastructure

ONE Evening News reader has their say on the pothole situation in the Capital.

We need our city’s financial brains to be directed to providing new, multi-billion regeneration funds for the construction industries to rebuild and renew much of our city and to provide for the many thousands of additional residents who have emerged over the past 20 years.

Our local government structures are simply inadequate for such a task. We need our resident commercial brains applied to creating new financial structures for a sustainable city that can become a model for other parts of the country suffering similar problems.

Elizabeth Marshall, Western ­Harbour Midway, Edinburgh.

Ross Bandstand could have been a triumph

I WAS disappointed to see the Ross Bandstand plan run into trouble.

A superb, multipurpose theatre (possibly with an opening roof) would have added to Edinburgh’s stature – a venue sought by the world’s top entertainers.

There could have been fantastic lighting onto the Castle rock backdrop and world class restaurants and shops below or on top of this theatre, perhaps with open access direct from Princes Street.

We could have had selected car parking spaces with access from King’s ­Stables Road alongside the ­theatre.

Such a unique venue would be the envy of the world and the financial gains to the council immense, as this would be all year round, not just a wee bandstand used primarily in the summer.

It was great to see Tony Bennett performing there a few years ago – if only he and the audience had not been frozen – and the fantastic firework ­displays.

George Mills, Mearenside, Maybury, Edinburgh.

Extra Scottish income tax is helping no one

THE recent budget facilitated by Mr Harvie increases the income tax ­burden for all earning above £26,000.

We are, therefore, paying more tax than we would if we lived and worked in the rest of the UK, courtesy of the SNP. We will still pay all the other ­taxes, just as our friends and relations do outside Scotland. We are advised that this is so the SNP can try to ­reduce austerity, homelessness, etc. In fact, not only has the SNP’s handling of education, health, police, transport, employment and the economy been disastrous in every aspect, but their squandering of taxpayers’ money means that little will be left to help the people in need.

The cost of maintaining Holyrood and MSPs and staff has soared 6.7 per cent in the last year to £100 million, with chief executive Paul Grice’s package rising to £200,000, up from £170,000 the previous year.

Another example of their lack of concern for the electorate, struggling with personal costs, is £8.3 million of the costs of Holyrood, including £1.75 million on new lighting, with each bulb costing £357.

What we need is another referendum to elicit support to abolish the Scottish Parliament and return to the status quo, before we are all bankrupted by them.

Dr Leo Richards, Bread Street, Edinburgh.

Utility nationalisation is the way forward

THE Labour Party’s plans to renationalise the national utilities is the way forward.

Over and again we are told of the rich getting richer, with fantastic salaries, pay-offs and vast profit-making, while the rest of us try to cope with ­rising prices, particularly of food, while ­wages are held below inflation. It is getting more and more difficult just to manage.

An immediate change to an unjust and wrong policy that would benefit the majority of the working population would be to take into public ownership the essential services on which we all rely - electricity, gas and water and the passenger transport system of rail, bus and tram.

Millions of pounds are taken in profit from these privately–owned industries every year. Working people have no choice but to pay the charges ­demanded.

Taking these industries into public ownership is a necessary and major change. It can be done if people voice their support.

Mr A Delahoy, Silverknowes ­Gardens, Edinburgh.

Thankfully we still live in a caring society

I WOULD like to thank the people who came to my aid when I fell recently in Shandwick Place.

Also the staff of Sainsbury, who looked after me until the ambulance came.

The NHS may be under pressure and maligned, but the ambulance team and all who attended me at A&E were marvellous, so my thanks go to all ­concerned.

Mrs Elizabeth Tait, Bavelaw Green, Balerno.

Extend welcome ban on plastic products

IT’S welcome news that plastic drinking straws have been banished from watering holes in the Scottish Parliament (News, February 3).

These environmentally unfriendly items were outlawed as the restaurant, bar and canteen commit to using recycleable products.

This is surely a step in the right direction as plastic waste is a real threat to our wildlife and environment.

Let’s all follow suit and ditch the use of unnecessary plastic items without delay.

Mrs June Fleming, Hercus Loan, Musselburgh.