Letters: Edinburgh’s fire fighting shortages are a cause for alarm

IT is shocking that families are being put at risk because the Fire Service in Edinburgh has fewer firefighters to staff all of its engines.

The Fire Brigades Union has warned that stations across the Capital have been reduced from staffing two fire engines to one in recent months.

Roles such as water rescue and major crash response have also suffered.

The union said the biggest staffing shortage in a generation came to a head when Marionville Fire Station was closed all day by insufficient numbers (News, December 4).

This is terrible news and most concerning. Indeed, what would happen in the event of a major emergency?

Mrs June Fleming, Hercus Loan, Edinburgh