Letters: Fascist, racist thug Tommy Robinson not welcome in Edinburgh

I am writing in support of Ian Murray MP’s statement carried in the News (November 21). I would also like to thank you for your article which highlighted how angry many Hearts fans are feeling at the prospect of their club being visited by the fascist, racist football hooligan who ­currently goes by the name of Tommy Robinson.

Tommy Robinson has pledged to go to a Hearts game. Picture: CHRIS J RATCLIFFE/AFP/Getty

You have rightly drawn your readers’ attention to ­Robinson’s multiple criminal convictions. These include one for leading a brawl involving 100 so-called football fans in Luton in 2011, shouting “EDL till I die”.

This is someone who attended a far-right march in Poland last year, at which there were banners stating “White Europe of brotherly nations” and “Pray for Islamic Holocaust”, at which there were chants of “Pure Poland, white Poland” and “refugees get out”. Amongst the supporting groups were a number which have links to pre-Second World War antisemitic organisations. This is what Robinson represents, and it is completely unacceptable.

My organisation has been arranging protests in response to a string of racist incidents around Edinburgh throughout the last six months. We are extremely worried that the potential visit of Robinson to our city could result in further racist attacks as the thugs responsible for these take confidence at the thought of someone like him being welcomed.

We are planning to join with anti-racist Hearts fans to leaflet Tynecastle on December 2 before the Hearts v Rangers game, to make it clear that Robinson and his friends have no place in football. We are confident that the vast majority of Hearts and Rangers fans will agree with our message.

Steve West, Stand Up to Racism Edinburgh