Letters: Let there be more light in the Capital

Visitors have come to ­Edinburgh from all over the world for Christmas and Hogmanay, and what can they expect to see while they are here? Probably the worst Christmas lights imaginable.

Quite frankly the lights in the city are pathetic and an absolute disgrace for a capital.

I overheard some visitors talking about Princes Street and how there was “nothing Christmassy about it” and they were correct.

This is the main shopping street in our city and there is not one ­single light to be seen. In past years the south side of the street had lights on the trees while the north side was in darkness and this was bad enough, but this year even the tree lights weren’t on.

What few lights there are in the city are all white, not a bit of colour anywhere. Millions of pounds are pouring into the city through the various festivals and it’s time this pathetic excuse for a council took some pride in the city and invested in some decent Christmas lights.

Charmaine Lamont, Magdalene Avenue, Edinburgh.