Lewis Capaldi celebrates topping US charts with hilarious Instagram post

Capaldi secured this week's number one on the Billboard Hot 100 in the States (Pic: Lewis Capaldi/Twitter)

Capaldi, from Whitburn in West Lothian, secured this week's number one on the Billboard Hot 100 in the States.

The singer celebrated the news by sharing various America-themed images on both Instagram and Twitter.

The pictures show him with his face painted in the stars and stripes of the US flag, while his Twitter post shows him wearing a t-shirt referring to himself as 'Lewis Capaldi - America's Sweetheart.'

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In celebration of this achievement, the 23 year old also changed his Twitter handle to ‘America’s Sweetheart.’

In a recent tweet, the singer said, “SOMEONE YOU LOVED IS THE NUMBER ONE SONG IN THE USA!!! America’s Sweetheart x.” The post was followed by a love heart emoji and an American flag emoji.

The singer topped the UK charts with Someone You Loved in February, but after its 24th week in the US charts, the song reached number one, completing the fifth longest climb to the top spot in US history.

Capaldi also recently finished the US leg of his tour, which included shows in New York, Boston, Las Vegas and Chicago.

The Scottish personality has proven popular with fans around the world. One American fan tweeted, “I am one of those American fans who accidentally came across his passionate music, and love it! I wish @LewisCapaldi much success.”

Another fan from the US tweeted Capaldi, saying, “I heard you on the radio today in Philadelphia,” while another said, “Congratulations buddy keep up the top work.”