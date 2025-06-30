Lib Dems are winners in by-election nobody wanted

Lib Dem councillor Kevin McKay

The newly-elected Liberal Democrat councillor for Fountainbridge/Craiglockhart is right about one thing – he won his seat in a by-election nobody wanted.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last Thursday’s contest was held following the sudden death of Labour councillor Val Walker, who was liked and respected by all who worked with her, from across the political spectrum.

Her unlikely successor is Kevin McKay, a retired scientist, who cut his teeth on Craiglockhart Community Council. He was not expected to win, as his party came fifth in 2022 behind the Tories, SNP, Labour and Greens. But three years is a long time in politics. The electorate are fed up with everyone, and support for the Lib Dems was as much a protest vote as it was a vote of confidence in Edinburgh’s Liberal Democrats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That said, Councillor McKay’s surprise victory opens up all sorts of possibilities for his party. The Lib Dems are now the second biggest group on the council, with 14 councillors – three more than Labour, the city’s ruling group. Will they continue to play a support role while Labour hogs all the top jobs, from council leader to chair of finance, or will they make a bid for power, as their leader Councillor Ed Thornley hinted last Thursday? When asked if he might make an attempt to control the council, he said: “We had a conversation after the [last by-election]. We will do the same this time.”

No doubt the Lib Dem’s WhatsApp group has been buzzing over the weekend, but I will be surprised if Councillor McKay makes a move. The city council has to make cuts of £109m by 2028. Do the Lib Dems have the stomach to front up the decisions needed to balance the books? Or will they decide they will be in a better position for the 2027 council elections if they let Labour take the flak for slashing public services.

Whatever Councillor Thornley and his group decide, their newest recruit to the City Chambers has a lot to live up to. During his election campaign, Councillor McKay rather surprisingly echoed Donald Trump when he promised to “make Edinburgh great again”, and cited potholes and parking as the two biggest issues facing the city. Good luck with fixing those Councillor McKay.